Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $14.00

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UTI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 309,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UTI opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $475.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.