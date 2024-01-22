Brokers Issue Forecasts for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIST opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 100,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 576,842 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

