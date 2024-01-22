Brokers Issue Forecasts for Triumph Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $75.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at $75,019,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,441,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134 in the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

