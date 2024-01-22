Brokers Set Expectations for Camtek Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Camtek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year. The consensus estimate for Camtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million.

CAMT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $78.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Camtek has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

