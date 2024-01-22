Brokers Set Expectations for Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Edesa Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.31) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Edesa Biotech from $70.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

