Brokers Set Expectations for GH Research PLC’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GH Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

GH Research Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. GH Research has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $295.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

