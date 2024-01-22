Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

