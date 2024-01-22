CACI International (CACI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect CACI International to post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY24 guidance at $19.38-20.48 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $335.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.92.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

