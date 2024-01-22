Cadence Bank (CADE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CADE opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 312.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

