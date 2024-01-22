California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,489 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $68,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $108.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.