California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,521 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $77,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 472,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

