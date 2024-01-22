California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 24,301 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,566,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $84,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.35, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

