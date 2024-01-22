California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 35,683 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $72,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

