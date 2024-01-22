California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $75,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $60.90 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.