California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $66,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $127.29 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

