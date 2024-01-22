California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 38,288 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $63,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $87.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.