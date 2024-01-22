California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,941 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $69,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

