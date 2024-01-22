California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $67,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 109,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $155.30 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

