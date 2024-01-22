California Public Employees Retirement System Has $70.36 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $70,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $215.39 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

