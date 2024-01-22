California Public Employees Retirement System Has $78.97 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $78,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $4,861,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $129.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,153.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

