California Public Employees Retirement System Has $79.97 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $79,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

LULU opened at $484.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.98 and a 200 day moving average of $416.80. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

