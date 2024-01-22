California Public Employees Retirement System Has $81.76 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $81,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.