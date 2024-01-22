California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,264 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Autodesk worth $85,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $248.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.18 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $249.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,468 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

