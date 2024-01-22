California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,398 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $65,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 607,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.25 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

