California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,486 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $78,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 205,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $157.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $160.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.