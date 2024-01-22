California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 77,750 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $64,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $30.64 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

