Calix (CALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. Calix has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $63.90.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 102.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth $54,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

