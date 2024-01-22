Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $142.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

