Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $105.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.