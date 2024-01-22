Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $308.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.