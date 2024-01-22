Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $58.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

