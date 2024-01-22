Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.55 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.30 million, a P/E ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $1,329,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

