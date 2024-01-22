Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,635 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cars.com worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 11.5% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 15.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Cars.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $17.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.10. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,814.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,217 shares of company stock worth $1,504,667. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

