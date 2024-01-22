Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CATY opened at $42.70 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

