Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Celestica stock opened at C$41.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.80. Celestica has a twelve month low of C$14.31 and a twelve month high of C$41.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other Celestica news, Director Robert Peter Ellis sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total value of C$124,118.52. In other news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total value of C$249,000.00. Also, Director Robert Peter Ellis sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total transaction of C$124,118.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,051 shares of company stock worth $4,758,063. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

