Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chegg in a report issued on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Chegg Trading Down 2.2 %

Chegg stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $22.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chegg by 58.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

