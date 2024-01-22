Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNG opened at $161.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.