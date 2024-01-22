Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $142.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

