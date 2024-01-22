CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $72.71 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 177,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 118,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $170.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $489.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
