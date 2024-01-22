Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $111.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

