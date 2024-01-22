Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.5 %

CLF opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

