Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.5 %
CLF opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cleveland-Cliffs
Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.