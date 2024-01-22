CNB Bank Acquires 572 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1,021.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

