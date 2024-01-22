CNB Bank Invests $45,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CNB Bank purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $190.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.13. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

