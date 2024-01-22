CNB Bank Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $60.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

