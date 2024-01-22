CNB Bank Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $58.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,896 shares of company stock worth $371,270 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

