CNB Bank Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,360,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $157.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

