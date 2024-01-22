CNB Bank Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

ED opened at $89.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

