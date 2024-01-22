Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

