Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.