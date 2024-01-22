Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $303.45 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.32 and its 200 day moving average is $295.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

